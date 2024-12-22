Kareena Kapoor can't stop admiring hubby Saif Ali Khan, ‘beta’ Taimur and Jeh ahead of Christmas 2024 celebrations; Don't miss their special dedication to Chelsea FC

The Christmas has arrived at Pataudis! While Christmas is just around the corner and several celebrities are immersed in the shenanigans, Kareena Kapoor recently posted several endearing glimpses featuring her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and her little munchkin- Jeh and Taimur.

On December 22, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and posted a series of pictures giving an insight into her Christmas celebration. The first picture featured the name of Jeh on a hazy mirror, followed by the picture of her handsome husband, Saif Ali Khan.

In the picture, the Hum Tum actor’s picture was clicked from the back while he was walking through the lanes across the plantation. Bebo shared the picture with a red heart emoji on it. Adding to the fervor, the actress then posted a closer image of the Christmas tree with an ornament dedicated to Chelsea Football Club as it had, "Chelsea Christmas Grotto 2024" written on it.

Up next was a picture of coffee with a heart made on it. Bebo’s Christmas dump of pictures concluded with a sweet picture featuring her son, Taimur Ali Khan. In the photo, the little one is seen glancing at the well-decorated tree with baubles, houses, and stars. While Tim Tim was facing the camera, the actress shared "Mera Beta (my son)" followed by a red-heart emoji in the caption.

Take a look

It was just on December 20 that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted an intimate birthday celebration on their son, Taimur’s 8th birthday. Several inside glimpses from the celebration surfaced on the internet which was attended by their close friends and family members including Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu and Karan Johar’s kids, Yash and Roohi among others.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena had a significant year with releases like Crew, The Buckingham Murders, and Singham Again. Saif also made his South debut this year with Devara alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR.

Going further, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Bebo has signed on a film that could be the biggest and most exciting feature film of Indian Cinema in the coming 2 years. On the other hand, Saif will be next seen in Race 4 alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

