INSIDE Taimur Ali Khan’s 8th birthday celebration ft football-themed return gifts, special ride with from Captain America, Iron Man and fun times with bro Jeh; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, is celebrating his 8th birthday. On the special occasion, the family hosted a special yet intimate birthday party attended by close friends and family. Meanwhile, inside glimpses of birthday celebrations have surfaced which show that the fam-jam had too much fun. Check them out.

On December 21, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of a football-themed special return gift for the guests who arrived for Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday celebration. The plastic bag had a picture of a customized jersey with Jeh’s name, number 10, a photo of a football and a shoe beside it. The bag tied with a sea green ribbon had a card attached with a special message that read, "Thank you for coming, Love-Tim."

Take a look

Notably, a few minutes back, Karan Johar’s kids, Roohi and Yash were also seen leaving Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s house post birthday celebration. The little munchkins were also seen carrying similar customized gifts with their names on them.

In addition to this, the loving aunt Saba Pataudi also posted an endearing birthday wish with inside glimpses from Tim Tim’s birthday party. In the video, we can see two men dressed as Iron Man and Captain America, with the latter standing on Iron Man’s shoulder. They were seen lifting Tim Tim and his friend on either side.

Advertisement

Going further, the video encapsulated adorable moments of Tim Tim with Jeh and his grandmother, Sharmila Tagore. The post concluded with a glimpse of the Pataudi brothers sitting together, while Jeh had a Batman tattoo on his cheek and a French fry in his hand.

Take a look

"Happiest 8th Birthday Timtim To soaring the peaks of success, Happiness and love may pave your path, To close real friends ..forever. And family always by your side. I love you loads my jaan. Taimur. I take pride in the man you're sure to become some day....! Congratulations parents You have a star in your midst," the post was captioned.

Karisma Kapoor's special post

The birthday celebration also witnessed the presence of Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Soha Ali Khan, with her husband Kunal Kemmu. The couple arrived in style for being a part of their little nephew’s special day.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan ensures wife Aishwarya Rai’s safe entrance in venue as they arrive for daughter Aaradhya’s annual function; Amitabh Bachchan accompanies them