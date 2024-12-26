Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s low-key Christmas with kids, cake and cheese is what we all need to be happy; don’t miss Taimur’s special gift and Jeh’s smile

Every Bollywood celebrity got into the festive spirit of the beautiful Christmas in their own style. Meanwhile, the royal family— Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan and kids, Jeh and Taimur liked to spend time with the family in London.

On December 26, after spending a joyous Christmas, Kareena Kapoor posted endearing glimpses from the celebration on her Instagram. The first picture showed the actress and her handsome husband, Saif Ali Khan, enjoying their beverage and looking into each other’s eyes with sweet smiles. Their little Jeh cutely photo-bombed the couple.

In addition to this, the photo also featured a beautifully decorated Christmas tree followed by Taimur and Jeh twinning in red and matching pants. The duo was goofing around in front of the tree, which also had gifts kept in front of them. The third photo featured loving dad Saif presenting a guitar as a Christmas gift to Tim Tim, who seemed quite surprised by it.

In the fourth slide, little Jeh was sitting on his father’s lap, who posed for the adorable picture. Meanwhile, Bebo was presenting a gift to Tim Tim and explaining something while both the little ones were all ears. "Sorry was too busy enjoying my day love and happiness People Keep searching for Magic," the post was captioned.

The fifth photo will melt your heart for it features the Pataudi brothers having a fun time with Jeh breaking into loud laughter. Up next was the picture of the delicious and decorated cake. The next pic was a blurred selfie of the actress. Bebo continued the photo dump with a photo of another scrumptious dish, Taimur covering his eyes sitting in an eatery, and it was followed by a cute monochrome snap capturing the mother and sons' moment.

In the eleventh slide, we can see Bebo and Saif twinning in black leather jackets and strolling on the streets of London with their kids. The glimpse of wine bottles was followed by Bebo flaunting a numero uno t-shirt, and Saif playing guitar. The post was concluded with a candid and blurred photo of Jeh.

Several fans swamped the comments section with their adorable reactions to the post. Needless to say, their indeed dish pure family goals!

