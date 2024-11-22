Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania’s BTS glimpses from Veere Di Wedding leave fans demanding its sequel

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding was released back in 2018. The Shanshanka Ghosh directorial received immense love from the fans, and going nostalgic about it, producer Rhea Kapoor recently shared some of the BTS pictures and videos from the sets.

Rhea Kapoor recently shared a multi-picture post on her Instagram handle featuring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania. The pictures and videos were from the sets of Veere Di Wedding in Phuket, Thailand. The post began with Sonam and Bebo enjoying golden hour, followed by a couple of boomerang videos as the leading ladies enjoyed party time.

The third picture featured Bebo and Sonam Kapoor twinning in black as they posed together for a stunning click, followed by some more endearing clicks. "Veere Forever. Thinking back on a magical shoot in Phuket with my veeres. Only the best times! Shooting this film was like a giant hug from your best friend. None of these pictures have a filter or are touched up, straight from my old phone, pure love #lostfiles #veerediwedding," the post was captioned.

Reacting to the post, Bebo shared the post on her Instagram story and added a heart GIF, whereas Shikha wrote, "Forever!"

In addition to this, several fans flocked to the comments section as they got nostalgic about the film, while many demanded a sequel. A user wrote, "The last pic has my heart!!" Another fan asked, "Veere di wedding 2 kb ayega yrr," while a third person persisted, "Come on, bring them together again Rhea. Don't be lazy……veere 2 or crew 2…..being sonam and kareena together, do the magic coz you have solid power coz you are creating history changing norms love from Pakistan."

Further, a social media user recalled, "Veere and tareefan were bops," and several comments read inquiring about the second part of the film.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding featured Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania in the key roles. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last year that Veere Di Wedding 2 is in the works. A source had informed us that the idea and concept had already been locked. More updates and information on the sequel is yet awaited.

