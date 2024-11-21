Priyanka Chopra slays in her latest sun-kissed pictures and girls, are you taking notes to get those perfect clicks?

It is just another day of Priyanka Chopra slaying on social media with her stunning pictures. The actress often gives a peek into her daily life updates, most recently she shared a series of sun-kissed pictures that exuded perfect glow.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of selfies clicked by the actress. All the pictures were clicked in the bright sunlight as the actress rightly expressed, "Playing with the sun" followed by a sun and a smiling and a red heart emoji. The diva clicked these pictures in a room which is sure to serve as a guide to every girl to get perfect clicks.

In the pictures, the Bajirao Mastani actress is seen in a brown shade top paired with black denims. She tied her hair in a half ponytail and accessorized her look with studs. Keeping a dewy make-up, Chopra completed her look with a rouge lip-shade.

Take a look

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop gushing over her beauty. A fan wrote, "How to get that waistline pri u look fab" another fan called her, "The prettiest woman alive" while a third fan quipped, "Is this what you were up to waiting for the snow to be cleared? SLAY MAMA" and another fan complimented her, "The sun loves you Stunning" and another fan expressed, "Admiring forever."

It won’t be wrong to say that PeeCee knows well to balance out her personal and professional updates with her fans. It was just a few hours back that the actress had shared the fierce poster of Citadel Universe. Reflecting on her journey, the actress penned a long note.

She remembered getting on the journey of Citadel even before she was married to Nick Jonas. The actress mentioned that she wouldn’t forget "being mesmerized by the ambition of the show." According to her, seeing the world of Citadel expanding is "gratifying" for her.

Take a look

On the work front, PeeCee is currently busy working on Citadel Season 2 backed by Russo Brothers where she will be reprising her role of Nadia. In addition to this, she also has Heads Of State and The Bluff in the pipeline.

