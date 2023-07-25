EXCLUSIVE: Veere Di Wedding 2 idea locked, film to go on floors next year

After working together on Veere Di Wedding in 2018, Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor recently reunited for The Crew which is headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film was officially announced in November last year, and the makers have already shot for a major portion of this Rajesh Krishnan directorial. While they are busy with this upcoming project, we have heard that producers Rhea and Ektaa have already started discussing their next collaboration, which is none other than the sequel of Veere Di Wedding.

The first part featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead. “Veere Di Wedding is a very special project for the makers, and they have already set the ball rolling for the sequel. So Veere Di Wedding 2 is definitely being made, and the idea and concept has already been locked. However, the script is still being written, and the final draft should be ready in a few months. Once that is done, they will start looking at the casting and other logistics. The movie will roll next year,” informs a source close to the development.

Veere Di Wedding 1

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Rhea Kapoor had opened up on Veere Di Wedding stating that she hadn’t expected the film to do the numbers it did at the box-office. She had added that it was the largest opening for a female protagonist film ever till now. “When that happened I felt so good, because I was like people underestimate the strength of the female audience, who are very loyal. They watch films over and over again. So that’s when I made up my mind that I am not going to rush into anything that’s predictable. I am going to go and do things the way I have always done them, but the one thing that I will do is I will justify the potential strength of this audience,” Rhea had said.

