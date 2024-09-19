Kareena Kapoor to collaborate with husband Saif Ali Khan after 2012 film Agent Vinod? The Buckingham Murders actress reveals plans

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are the IT couple of Bollywood. The two have shared screen space in movies like Kurbaan, Omkara, Tashan and more. During a recent conversation, the actress revealed her plans to reunite with her husband on-screen.

On Wednesday evening, Kareena Kapoor attended a press event ahead of a film festival that will celebrate 25 years of her career. During the conversation, the actress hoped to get an opportunity soon, as she expressed a desire to unite with her husband Saif Ali Khan on screen. The 43-year-old actor said she is looking forward to Saif's Telugu debut film Devara: Part 1, which is set to be released in theatres on September 27.

She said, "I would love to work with him right now. He's also going to taste blood because he's coming for the first time in a Telugu film that's releasing next week. So I think that people are really excited, so I would love to do something with him soon, hopefully."

The two were last seen in the 2012-released film, Agent Vinod.

Furthermore, Bebo also shared that her husband was extremely happy to learn about the festival. She also revealed the films her husband is excited to watch. "When I told him about this, he was very excited. So he wants to watch Omkara and Ashoka for sure," revealed the actress.

For the unversed, Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that a Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival is set to be announced as a tribute to the star’s 25 years in Bollywood. A multi-city festival will showcase the actress’ journey wherein fans will get the opportunity to watch some of her most acclaimed works on the big screen once again. A week-long film festival will run in over 30 cinemas halls in 15 cities from September 20 to September 27.

On the work front, Kareena is enjoying the release of investigative thriller, The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. Going further, she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again led by Ajay Devgn. The film is poised to release on Diwali 2024 i.e. November 1, 2024; locking horns with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Additionally, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Bebo has signed on for a film that could be the biggest and most exciting feature film of Indian Cinema in the coming 2 years.

