Karisma Kapoor Birthday: Le Gayi to Sona Kitna Sona Hai, 9 songs of dancing diva that still live in our hearts

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most famous actresses in Indian cinema. After making her debut in 1991 with the movie Prem Qaidi, Karisma went on to star in several films of different genres, including romantic comedies and family dramas. The actress received critical as well as commercial success and established herself as a star.

Apart from her acting prowess, Karisma Kapoor is also known for her dancing skills. She has featured in various popular tracks that remain in the hearts of the audience to date. Today, June 25, on the occasion of Karisma’s 50th birthday, let’s take a look at some of the iconic songs of the dancing diva.

9 dance songs of birthday girl Karisma Kapoor to captivate you:



1. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Movie: Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge)

The song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is a peppy number from the rom-com Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the track has catchy lyrics written by Sudhakar Sharma. Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Shankar Mahadevan, and Suresh Wadkar have lent their voices to the song. Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s chemistry and the hook step are the highlights of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

2. What Is Mobile Number (Movie: Haseena Maan Jaayegi)

Govinda and Karisma make for one of the most hit on-screen couples from the 90s. You will find this lively song of theirs still playing at weddings and celebrations, implying its evergreen popularity.

Advertisement

3. Jungle Hai Aadhi Raat Hai (Movie: Biwi No.1)

We have another Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor song on this list, which is the fun romantic number Jungle Hai from Biwi No.1. Composed by Anu Malik and sung by Hema Sardesai and Kumar Sanu, the song is truly iconic. Karisma mesmerized everyone with her glamorous looks and stunning moves.

4. Le Gayi (Movie: Dil To Pagal Hai)

Le Gayi from the movie Dil To Pagal Hai is a must-mention on this list. In this Uttam Singh composition penned by Anand Bakshi, Asha Bhosle’s voice perfectly suited Karisma. The actress set the stage on fire, executing the choreography flawlessly, and Shah Rukh Khan at the end was like the cherry on top.

5. Sona Kitna Sona Hai (Movie: Hero No.1)

Anand-Milind’s Sona Kitna Sona Hai from Hero No.1 showcased Govinda and Karisma’s chemistry and charm. Along with the actors, the vocals by Udit Narayan and Poornima and lyrics by Sameer made it the chartbuster that it is.

Advertisement

6. Oonchi Hai Building (Movie: Judwaa)

Another evergreen hit number is Oonchi Hai Building from the movie Judwaa. Salman Khan, Karisma, and Rambha’s dance steps, combined with the peppy composition of Anu Malik and the lyrics of Dev Kohli, have made it so iconic that it is regularly heard at parties even today.

7. Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara (Movie: Judwaa)

From Judwaa comes another chartbuster, which is Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara. The song has remained a favorite over the years due to the catchy tune and lyrics, as well as the fun dance steps.

8. Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha (Movie: Coolie No.1)

The classic Govinda and Karisma song Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha is still stuck in our heads. The voices of Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu and the actors’ chemistry made it a favorite. Karisma aced her moves in a saree, proving that she is the OG dancing queen.

Advertisement

9. Husn Hai Suhana (Movie: Coolie No.1)

Another popular song from David Dhawan’s comedy masala is Husn Hai Suhana. Karisma’s outfits, infectious energy, expressions, and her bond with Govinda truly contributed to making this song a delight.

ALSO READ: 7 Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta movies showcasing their magical chemistry