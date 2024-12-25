Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar announce 2nd collab Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri after Dostana 2 fiasco; don’t miss fun VIDEO

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar were earlier set to collaborate on Dostana 2, but it didn’t happen due to some reasons. In 2023, it was revealed that the duo is coming together for an untitled patriotic war film directed by Sandeep Modi. Now, their second collaboration after the Dostana 2 fiasco has been announced, and this time it’s a romantic comedy called Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The fun announcement video is unmissable.

Today, December 25, 2024, Karan Johar gave a Christmas treat to the audience as he announced his next film with Kartik Aaryan. The announcement video contained a voiceover by the actor in his signature monologue style. He talked about how everyone knew about his three breakups but didn’t know that his exes were in a bad state after separating from him.

Kartik continued by saying that to make sure this didn’t happen to the fourth one, he would do everything in his power so that they aren’t separated. The title of the film was revealed as Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and travel destinations were seen in the background. A flight was also seen in the center of a heart, and a message read, “Love takes off soon.” A recreated version of Saat Samundar Paar was heard in the background.

Have a look at the announcement!

Karan’s caption read, “Wrapped in romance, here comes the best Christmas gift ever from us to you! Starring Kartik Aaryan - Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is coming to cinemas in 2026.”

Kartik Aaryan also shared the video on his account and stated, “Tumhara RAY aa raha hai RUMI. Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma’s boy poori karke he rehta hai! (Your Ray is coming Rumi. This mumma's boy always keeps the swear he has taken on his mother). Super excited to return to my fav genre Rom-com #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri… The biggest love story coming to cinemas in 2026.”

Presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is directed by Sameer Vidwans. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, the movie is scheduled to hit cinemas in 2026.

