Baby John Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before watching Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav's action thriller

The highly anticipated movie Baby John has been released in cinemas today, December 25, 2024. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. Netizens who have already watched the Kalees directorial shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter). Check out the 13 tweets in this piece to find out what the audience is saying about the action thriller before you decide to give it a chance.

The Twitter reviews of netizens were all praise for Varun Dhawan's performance in Baby John. Salman Khan's cameo appearance has also received a lot of love. Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav were appreciated by the viewers, as was Jackie Shroff in his negative role. The reviews also lauded the action scenes and the mass entertainment provided by this Christmas release.

One person said, "2024's no.1 mass entertaining movie of India #BabyJohn. Being a remake, It's a superclass, mass, well made movie.. Every sequence is blast.. Enjoyed till the end..wow!! Just wow!! #BabyJohnReview."

Another user wrote, “#BabyJohn has been watched. Honestly I went in there only for Varun and he did not disappoint as always. He was genuinely too good in the action scenes and he aced the emotional scenes too. I'm soooooo happy and proud to be his fan. He should do more and more action movies.”

A netizen stated, “#BabyJohn just watched …I haven’t watched #theri but i enjoyed a lot. Frst thing WHAT A CAMEO #SalmanKhan turning theatres into stadium!! Biggest reason to go nd watch + varun dhawan’s introoo nd acting nd performance, THAMAN’s BGM. Waiting for #A6 #SalmanKhan.”

One fan shared, “The Honest Review Time. Varun Dhawan performed the action scenes very smoothly. some scenes are top notch. The emotional theme is cherry on the cake. Rajpal Yadav was a bouncer. The Icebreaker Salman Khan. The cameo was perfect in intro -Bgm-action scenes. Skip the comparisons! Because it spoils the Real entertainment. Watch without any preconceived notions and have a blast #BabyJohn.”

Another tweet read, “#BabyJohnReview: #VarunDhawan nailed as Satya Verma and #BabyJohn, INTERVAL and Climax totally VD show. #RajpalYadav best performance of till date. #KeerthySuresh and #WamiqaGabbi nailed their role so beautifully. Love Jaggu Dada in VILLAIN role. @MusicThaman (firecracker emoji).”

A post stated, “Honest reviews: The movie was very well shot. Varun was really good in his scenes with the child. Keerthy the prettiest felt so bad for her character. Rajpal Yadav's character was a surprise. The ending (firecracker emoji).”

One person mentioned, “#BabyJohnReview: (3.5 stars) a sincere and technically updated remake imo. having watched theri definitely hampers the experience but baby john is still fun. the emotional bits here were better than original tho. varun dhawan was really impressive and so was the other cast.”

They continued, “thaman's bgm elevates the situations, tho the variety in sound mix was needed. cinematography and camera work is great. kalees' direction is extremely sharp at times. and even if it had nothing to do with the story, salman khan's cameo presentation was fantastic. maza aagaya!”

Check out more reactions:

Baby John is presented by Jio Studios, Atlee, in association with A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. It is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande. S Thaman has composed the music.

