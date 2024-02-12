Kartik Aaryan feels ‘delighted’ as Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety re-release in theaters

Kartik Aaryan is a beloved actor in Bollywood, known for his successful films and memorable characters. He has gained immense popularity and a huge fan following. Recently, three of his most special films were re-released, and Kartik Aaryan expressed his excitement about it.

Kartik Aaryan expresses happiness on the re-release of the PKP series and SKTKS

Recently, the most celebrated movies of Kartik Aaryan, Pyaar Ka Punchnama (PKP) 1 and 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS) were re-released in the national chains across the country. The day of their re-release was dubbed as the 'Kartik Aaryan Film Festival'. Due to popular demand from fans, these films were screened again and received an overwhelming response from the audience.

In response to this, Kartik Aaryan also expressed his happiness on the same and said, "It feels so delighted to see three of my most successful and loved films, Pyaar Ka Punchnama (PKP) 1 and 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS), are being re-released in cinemas. These films boosted my career, and I am happy that the audiences will once again get a chance to watch them on the big screens. I am grateful to all the audiences who have given so much love to my PKP monologue and the response I got for the monologue was overwhelming… I couldn't have asked for more.”

He further expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the director Luv Ranjan for giving him the most lovable characters with Rajjo and Gogo in PKP franchise and Sonu in SKTKS. He went on to state that these characters and films are will always be close to him.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik Aaryan has an exciting line-up of projects in the pipeline. He will be next seen in the long-awaited Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. The shoot of the film was completed just a few days back. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on June 14, 2023.

Besides this, he also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline.

