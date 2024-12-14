Kartik Aaryan reveals how ‘one and a half minutes of lying' cost him 1.5 years for Chandu Champion, and the reason is too good to miss: ‘In reality…’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan received widespread praise for his performance in Chandu Champion, despite the film's lackluster box office performance. Now, in a recent interview, the actor revealed that he had lied to director Kabir Khan, claiming to know how to swim to secure the role. However, he jokingly admitted that this ‘one and a half minutes of lying’ ended up costing him 1.5 years of rigorous swimming training for the film.

At the Agenda Aaj Tak 2024 event, Kartik Aaryan revealed that he had lied to director Kabir Khan when asked if he knew how to swim for his role in Chandu Champion. The actor, who had already fallen in love with the script, admitted that he exaggerated his skills, claiming he could swim professionally when, in fact, he could only manage to stay afloat. "In reality, I could only do enough to keep myself afloat," he said.

He did end up swimming in the Chandu Champion, performing like a professional swimmer. Reflecting on his rigorous training, he shared, "One and a half minutes of lying cost me one and a half years."

Kartik shared that the film, based on Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist, became a journey for the entire team. He trained professionally for nearly two years, mastering various sports, including swimming.

During the final stages of filming, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor had to learn to swim without using his legs. Additionally, he took on the challenge of wrestling for the first time, pushing himself beyond his limits for the role.

Kartik Aaryan went on to explain that Kabir Khan, the director, aimed to make everything as authentic as possible, pushing him to learn every skill required for the role. Kartik also mentioned that he achieved an incredibly low body fat percentage, which he admitted was almost unreal for him.

Kartik marked the completion of Chandu Champion by sharing a sweet moment with Kabir Khan, who treated him to Rasmalai. He reminisced about the unforgettable moment and revealed that after not consuming sugar for two years, the Rasmalai gave him an unexpected sugar rush.

As a self-proclaimed foodie who always craved something sweet after every meal, he never imagined he could give up sugar—but now, he’s significantly cut down his intake.

Chandu Champion didn’t perform well at the box office initially but found a second life when it streamed on Prime Video, where it garnered a lot of love. The film also features Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan entered Bollywood with his breakout role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 and quickly became a familiar face with hits like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Luka Chuppi, and Chandu Champion.

His recent success continues with the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, where he stars alongside Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav.

