Chandu Champion Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Kabir Khan's film closes its curtains at Rs 87 crore

Chandu Champion, helmed by Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, ended its theatrical run on a disappointing note, amassing Rs 87 crore globally. The biographical drama of Paralympic legend Muralikant Petkar found appreciation from the audience, but it failed to score a healthy number at the box office. The movie grossed Rs 73 crore in India, while overseas locations contributed a sum of USD 1.70M, which is Rs 14 crore as per Indian currency.

Chandu Champion curtails at Rs 60 crore net in India

The Kartik Aaryan starrer was touted to be among the dark horses of 2024; however, its box office performance was a significant letdown. The sports biopic took a dull opening of Rs 4.50 crore and managed to clock over Rs 20.75 crore net in the first three days. The fourth day of Chandu Champion coincided with the festive holiday of Bakri-Eid; however, the movie couldn't take much benefit, raking in over Rs 5 crore.

Aided with a Buy-One-Get-One offer in a few days, the movie netted over Rs 53.50 crore in its first two weeks, facing stiff competition with Munjya. The arrival of the pan-India big-spectacle Kalki 2898 AD in its third week almost curtailed its box office run. From there on, Chandu Champion could only add up another Rs 7 crore and ended its theatrical run at Rs 60 crore net in the domestic markets. The global theatrical share of the sports biopic stands at Rs 32 crore.

Kartik Aaryan-Kabir Khan film earns appreciation but not box office success

Kartik Aaryan earned much love from the audience for his portrayal of a real-life legend on-screen. His sheer dedication and physical transformation was lauded by the fans, but since the subject failed to lure a large section of movie lovers, Chandu Champion flopped at the ticket window.

After Ranveer Singh's 83, it is the second sports-based movie for Kabir Khan. However, both the movies underperformed at the box office and ended up being failures. Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson, the movie is now available to rent on Amazon Prime. It is reportedly gearing up for its rent-free release on the streaming platform from August 9th.

Watch Chandu Champion trailer here:

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is a movie about the extraordinary life of Indian Paralympian Murlikant Petkar.

Murlikant Petkar, very early on in his life, dreams of winning a gold medal for India at the Olympic Games. Back in those days, representing India and winning a gold at the Olympic Games was not considered practical. Despite his father's unwillingness, he learns wrestling at a local akhada. One thing leads to another, and he finds himself in the Indian Army. He goes on to represent the Indian Army as a boxer and later, India, as a Paralympian swimmer.

Despite all that Petkar has achieved in his life, his achievements remain hidden until he decides to file an FIR against the President of India for not awarding him the Arjuna Award. To know why Petkar wants an Arjuna Award and whether he gets one from the President of India, you have to watch Chandu Champion.

