Kartik Aaryan gets into candid chat with Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan at Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary bash; don't miss his brotherhood glance with Aditya Roy Kapur

The Kapoor family had been planning a grand event to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor. Finally, on December 13, 2024, the day arrived when they all gathered to celebrate the legacy of the legendary actor. At the star-studded event, Kartik Aaryan arrived putting his best fashion foot forward. While he got chatty with Kareena and Saif, the actor’s bromance clip with Aditya Roy Kapur immediately went viral.

After the Kapoor clan made stunning appearances at the red-carpet event hosted to celebrate Raj Kapoor and his legacy, several B-town stars started arriving to join the bash. Among them was Kartik Aaryan who looked dapper in a suit he wore with a knit high-neck underneath. He was greeted by the hosts, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan who got chatty with him.

Take a look:

While Kartik was in a conversation with Bebo, he was joined by his industry friend, Aditya Roy Kapur. In the viral clip from the event, The Night Manager actor was seen tickling the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor from behind and then cutely pretending it wasn’t him.

After greeting Kareena with a warm hug, Kapur gave a blushing smile to his pal and they both exchanged warm greetings. It’s worth mentioning that ARK looked dashing in his formal wear and overgrown beard.

Take a look:

Next up at the event, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama debutant met with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. While they also spoke about other things, Kartik inquired how Ayan’s upcoming film War 2 is doing and if they have kickstarted the shoot.

Take a look:

For the unknown, Yash Raj Films is coming up with the sequel to War (2019) which is now titled War 2. While the stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff as leads, it will also feature South Star Jr. NTR in a crucial role along with Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. Film exhibitor Vishek Chauhan exclusively told Pinkvilla that it is “going to be mayhem.” He also expressed that they are looking at “one of the biggest openings ever.”

As for Kartik Aaryan, he was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptti Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan.

