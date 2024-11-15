Did You Know Kartik Aaryan’s ‘curious’ mind left his sister’s one side of hair burnt? You’ll be shocked to know what he did

Kartik Aaryan's journey from a college student with no connections to Bollywood to one of the A-listers in Hindi cinema is highly inspiring to new actors. He is known for his acting skills, dedication, and fun personality. His mother, Mala Tiwari, recently shared an interesting anecdote from childhood when he accidentally burned his sister, Kritika's hair because he was curious about a deodorant's inflammable quality.

In a candid interview with Galatta India, she recalled several amusing stories from Kartik's mischievous childhood and how it often got him into problems. She recalled one particular incident involving the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor that brought him a beating.

Tiwari said, "Kartik was always very curious. One day, he noticed a flammable sign on a deodorant bottle and wanted to test if it would spray fire." Next, he asked his sister to light a candle and sprayed deodorant on it to see the reaction.

Unfortunately, he sprayed it a little too much, which resulted in his sister, Kritika's hair catching fire. Consequently, they rushed to put water and get rid of the fire that burned her hair to ensure no harm. However, the actor gets beaten for this mischief.

Aaryan, known for his charm and comic timing, sat beside his mother, laughed at her recollection of the incident, and quickly explained he didn't purposely burn her hair.

He added she was standing in the wrong place and posture at the wrong time, which harmed her hair. He said he quickly doused it with water, but his mother was angry over his antics.

Kartik Aaryan made his debut in Bollywood with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Previously, he revealed on The Great Indian Kapil Show that he came to Mumbai under the pretext of studies and revealed his interest in acting to his family after bagging his debut film.

He went on to star in successful films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Luka Chuppi, Chandu Champion and more. He recently achieved more success with his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, which has already made Rs. 205 crore in 14 days.