Kartik Aaryan talks about ‘special Sunday’ when he made eye contact with Shah Rukh Khan; shares his two cents on nepotism

Kartik Aaryan is an Indian actor who made his debut movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 while he was pursuing a degree in engineering. Without any backing in the Indian entertainment industry, the star made it to the top of the roaster.

As he enjoys the success of his biographical sports drama film Chandu Champion, he opens up about his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and weighs in on the nepotism debate. Read on!

Kartik Aaryan recalls seeing Shah Rukh Khan outside Mannat

Kartik Aaryan has today become a household name who is often seen sharing the screen with many B-town biggies. But just like the scores of people, he is also a Shah Rukh Khan fan who went to the star’s Mumbai house Mannat to get a glimpse of him.

While talking to the Humans of Bombay, the Pati Patni Aur Who actor recalled he went to see SRK during his struggling days. The actor stated, “I remember I had gone to Bandstand on a Sunday to watch Shah Rukh Khan sir and he literally drove out in his car.”

At that moment, Kartik thought that he had made eye contact with King Khan and got really happy about it. “He was just passing by and I thought he saw me. This happened on that special Sunday,” the Luka Chuppi excitedly stated.

Kartik Aaryan shares his two cents on nepotism

Nepotism in Bollywood is one of the burning topics. While Kartik Aaryan might not have come from a film family with a solid background, he is often made a part of this issue. Speaking his mind about it, the actor stated that he doesn’t like talking about it because so much has already been said.

However, he thinks it’s the nature of the industry and nobody can be blamed for that. According to Kartik, eventually, it’s the talent and nothing is beyond that. Having said that, he agreed that sometimes one might feel that the playing field is not even, the chances and opportunities aren’t equal for star and non-star kids, but “you can’t do anything about it,” he elaborated. Meanwhile, Kartik will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri.

