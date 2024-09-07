Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi barefoot; drops PICS as his ‘modak party begins’: ‘He is back’

The festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi has taken over the entire nation, and Bollywood stars are joining in the celebrations. Earlier today (September 7), Kartik Aaryan paid a visit to Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja. The actor was spotted by paparazzi as he arrived barefoot to seek blessings. Kartik also shared pictures of him seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings.

In a video circulating on social media, Kartik Aaryan was spotted walking barefoot on the premises of Lalbaugcha Raja, where he also waved to the crowd. His presence drew a large gathering as fans flocked to catch a glimpse of him. For the occasion, Kartik kept it simple yet stylish, wearing a blue shirt paired with white pants.

Check out the video here:

Following his visit, Kartik Aaryan shared a series of pictures on social media, capturing the moment he sought blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja. On Instagram, he captioned the post, "HE is back… and so am i for his blessings. Modak Party Begins !!!” For those unaware, Kartik Aaryan makes it a tradition to visit Lalbaugcha Raja every year during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik Aaryan began his Bollywood career with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and has since appeared in a range of successful films, including Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Guest Inn London, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Love Aaj Kal and Netflix's Dhamaka.

His latest release, Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, premiered on June 14, 2024, and is a biopic on India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. Looking ahead, Kartik will star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, which is set to release this Diwali. It will compete with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again at the box office.

