Katrina Kaif discusses gender pay gap in Bollywood: ‘It would be incredible to see a little more equality’

Katrina Kaif has come a long way in her career. Having made her film debut in the 2003 film Boom, the actress went on to star in numerous Bollywood films in a career of over 2 decades. She was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 and is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. In a recent interview, the actress discussed the gender pay gap in the Indian film industry, and whether she has seen a shift over the years she has worked in the industry.

Katrina Kaif says pay parity in Bollywood is a ‘really tricky topic’

In a conversation with Film Companion, Katrina Kaif was asked whether she thinks the Indian film industry is in any way closer to pay parity for men and women now than it was years ago. Katrina responded, "No. That's the only simple answer to that. In a word. And I think that's a that's a really really tricky topic. Because I have heard it being said that 'look at the top 10 openings of male-led films, and look at the top 10 openings of just female-led films’. And more often than not, there's a big disparity in the numbers.”

She added that she has heard this being said by an actor that if there’s a big disparity in box office numbers, then why should actresses get paid the same. “This is a tricky debate. I mean, who is to decide which ingredient is the most important to make a dish? A film is a combination of many ingredients. I personally think that it would be incredible to see a little more equality,” said Katrina.

Katrina Kaif says she feels things are moving in the right direction

Katrina Kaif then added that she likes to see everything in a positive light, instead of sitting with a negative thought. She said that she feels things are moving in the right direction, with regards to pay parity, and that everyone in the film industry will be supportive of that.

Katrina Kaif on financial success

The Tiger 3 actress also spoke about how she had a very limited amount of savings when she started out in the film industry. Back then, she thought she would try to foray into films until the time she had her savings, and when she ran out of money, she would stop pursuing it. However, she said that luckily, she started working as a model and was able to support herself.

Katrina said that she truly believes that when one does what they love with the utmost sincerity, and gives it their everything, financial success is bound to follow. “But if you're chasing financial success first I think that's like of like the chicken before the egg,” she said.

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Katrina Kaif’s last film Tiger 3, co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, performed remarkably well at the box office. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma became the 5th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.

Katrina will next be seen in the upcoming thriller film Merry Christmas directed by Sriram Raghavan. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, and both versions will hit the big screens on January 12, 2024.

