Katrina Kaif is all hearts for husband Vicky Kaushal, drops adorable PIC on 2nd wedding anniversary
As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal mark their second wedding anniversary today, she shared a mushy picture with him. The Sam Bahadur actor also earlier posted a video wishing her on their big day.
When Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021, it came as a sweet surprise for many. Their intimate ceremony, which happened in Rajasthan, saw only their close ones in attendance. As they celebrate their second wedding anniversary today, the actress dropped an adorable picture.
Katrina Kaif shares new picture with Vicky Kaushal on 2nd wedding anniversary
A couple of minutes ago, Katrina Kaif finally dropped a picture with her husband Vicky Kaushal as they marked their second wedding anniversary today. In the mushy picture, the couple embraced each other and took a selfie at home flaunting their adorable smiles.
Sharing the image, the Tiger 3 actress wrote, ‘my’ along with multiple white heart emojis.
Take a look:
ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal drops goofy VIDEO of Katrina Kaif to wish 2nd wedding anniversary: ‘In-flight and in-life entertainment’
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar’s next is with Sidharth Malhotra; Filming begins in 2024
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December