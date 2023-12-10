Katrina Kaif is all hearts for husband Vicky Kaushal, drops adorable PIC on 2nd wedding anniversary

When Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021, it came as a sweet surprise for many. Their intimate ceremony, which happened in Rajasthan, saw only their close ones in attendance. As they celebrate their second wedding anniversary today, the actress dropped an adorable picture.

Katrina Kaif shares new picture with Vicky Kaushal on 2nd wedding anniversary

A couple of minutes ago, Katrina Kaif finally dropped a picture with her husband Vicky Kaushal as they marked their second wedding anniversary today. In the mushy picture, the couple embraced each other and took a selfie at home flaunting their adorable smiles.

Sharing the image, the Tiger 3 actress wrote, ‘my’ along with multiple white heart emojis.

Take a look:

