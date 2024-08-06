Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's Hasseen Dillruba 3 on the cards? Actress says, 'Baar baar aati rahegi'

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer Haseen Dillruba was released in 2018. Nearly six years after the makers are all set to delight the audiences with its sequel, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba with Sunny Kaushal as the latest addition. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the Khel Khel Mein actress revealed if there will be a third part of the film.

It is worth noting that Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba will mark Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon’s fifth collaboration after Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, and Dunki.

In a recent interview with News 18 Showsha, upon being asked if the third part of Haseen Dillruba is on the cards, Taapsee jokingly said that she doesn't read too much like her co-stars Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. However, she has given the book Malice to Kanika for the third part of the film.

"Hopefully, Haseen Dillruba baar baar aati rahegi and kabhi jaaye hi na (Haseen Dillruba will keep coming and never go). You’ll see a lot of collaborations between me and Kanika in the future as well. Now we’re thinking of so many things that we can do together," she further added.

In addition to this, she also heaped praises on Kanika Dhillon’s craft, stating that her USP lies in creating ‘gray’ women that resonate with her. The actress stated that she realized Dhillon could make her do anything. She recalled after Manmarziyaan she did Haseen Dillruba and that franchise became "very close" to her heart.

"She writes my kind of relatable women so well. These are the women who’ll make mistakes but will own up to them and will be honest about the fact that they did something wrong," she mentioned.

Taapsee further added that their mistakes are never concealed "under the garb of heroism." The Khel Khel Mein actress highlighted that the writer’s protagonists have a beautiful quality of being gray and vulnerable at the same time. Lauding Kanika’s style of writing, she admitted that they understand each other very well as a writer-actor duo.

The much-anticipated Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill is directed by Jayprad Desai. Written by Kanika Dhillon and helmed by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films, the film will start streaming on August 9 on Netflix.

