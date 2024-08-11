EXCLUSIVE: Fardeen Khan drops major hint about Khel Khel Mein 2; Akshay Kumar says ‘Zor zor se bolke scheme bata de logon ko’

After a long time, Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain the audiences in the comedy genre with his upcoming film, Khel Khel Mein. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal, Fardeen Khan, and Ammy Virk in the key roles. While the actors are busy promoting their film, in a recent conversation with us, Fardeen seems to have dropped a major hint about Khel Khel Mein 2.

Recently, the entire star cast of Khel Khel Mein sat for an exclusive chit-chat with Pinkvilla. During the conversation, the team was asked their views on franchise films becoming more audience-friendly as they carry a relatability factor with its characters. In response to this, Akshay Kumar stated that it all depends upon the audience’s mood.

He explained his point by highlighting people’s displeasure over remakes of the songs these days. He stated that one would bring a new song and then after that people would have the same approach towards the franchises also (bring something new). "So you never know time se pehle," he said.

Adding to his point, Fardeen Khan added, "It’s about managing the expectations of our audience. They already like something, and you’re trying to give them more of something they’ve already liked, and that just helps in terms of getting your film out there and getting people to come and see it."

Watch the full interview here

Meanwhile, Ammy Virk highlighted the challenge of meeting the audience’s expectations. The Bad Newz actor remarked that it’s not like one has a title, so they can make whatever they want. He asserted by doing so one can pull the crowd on the first day, however, it will be the film that will speak for itself on Monday.

"So, you’ve to give your best, matlab zimmedari aur zyada badh jaati hai sequel banane mein(your responsibility is increased in making sequels)."

On a concluding note, Fardeen quipped, "We’ve already cracked the idea for Khel Khel Mein 2" and Akshay humorously points out, "zor zor se bolke schemein bata de logon ko (Speak out loud and disclose the plan)." Upon being asked if they all have discussed the film’s sequel now that the hint has been dropped Fardeen remarked, "No, I was being funny" with a smile.

Khel Khel Mein will hit the theaters on Independence Day, i.e. August 15, 2024.

