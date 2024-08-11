Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in his latest PIC, tells himself 'Bas kar Instagram'; wifey Katrina Kaif sends 'heart'

Vicky Kaushal recently took the internet by storm when he dropped a new selfie. While the internet was impressed with his macho beard look, his wife Katrina Kaif also gave her approval to it. Donning a black cap and a pair of stunning eyewear, the actor sat on his balcony as he clicked the image. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Dear me. Bas kar Instagram. Vartamaan nikla jaa raha hai.”

Soon after, the Tiger 3 actress liked her husband’s hot image. Arjun Kapoor also followed suit and clicked the heart button on the post.

The Dunki actor gave everyone a massive shock when he announced his wedding to actress Katrina Kaif. After dating for a while, the celebrity couple got married in 2021 in Rajasthan. Their wedding pictures were so beautiful and raw that even after months of their wedlock, people were obsessed with them.

Since their union, the couple has only spoken positively about each other. They even help each other with their work. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Masaan actor revealed that his wife and his father are the two people in his home to whom he goes for script-related advice.

Katrina has also spoken highly of her husband on multiple occasions in the past. In an earlier exclusive chat with us, the Merry Christmas actress revealed that it’s Vicky who helps her stay calm and composed all the time.

She stated, “So I go home, and I will speak for 45 minutes if I'm worked up about something in an incredible rant and sometimes beech beech mein he might say I didn’t understand because you are speaking so fast, your English is a little accented, and I’ll express everything, and he is with so much sincerity and so much acceptance (listens), you feel like the burden is off your chest, and then we forget about it and that’s how I can come here and be calm and composed.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal is working on his upcoming historical drama film, Chhava. Helmed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, it also features Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in supporting roles. Reportedly, the movie is scheduled to be released on December 6, 2024.

