Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Vicky Kaushal lauds brother Sunny’s performance as a 'twisted character'; ‘You have truly surprised me’

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are all set to reprise their roles in the sequel of the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba. Directed by Jayprad Desai, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is all set to premiere on August 9, 2024, on Netflix. But before the romantic thriller could be viewed and reviewed by the audience, a special screening was organized in Mumbai.

At the star-studded event, Vicky Kaushal arrived to support his brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, who plays the role of Abhimanyu in the film. Soon after watching the movie, the Dunki actor took to his Instagram stories and reviewed Sunny’s performance in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Lauding the Shiddat actor, Vicky penned, “@sunsunnykhez You have truly surprised me with your ability to pull off such a twisted character. So tastefully done. I know how excited you were to take up this part and could see you have fun playing it through and through. So proud! Onwards and upwards brother!”

Check it out:

At the special screening of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Dia Mirza, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sonam Bajwa, actor couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, Sharad Kelkar, Sumona Chakravarti, and others arrived. Sunny and Vicky’s parents, father Sham Kaushal and mom Veena Kaushal also attended the event.

Advertisement

Talking to The Indian Express, Taapsee Pannu shared that Haseen Dillruba was supposed to arrive in 2020 instead of 2021, the same year as her film Thappad. But that didn’t happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She recalled, “When Haseen Dillruba released in 2021, I had planned two films a year, but it so happened that I could only have one (in 2020), and then everything got piled on and it started coming out as a burst!”

Yet again, two of her movies Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein are releasing back-to-back this month. Calling it the “other extreme,” Taapsee stated that she didn’t want this. But it’s a relief since one is releasing on OTT and the other in cinemas. For the unknown, Khel Khel Mein also stars Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. It is scheduled to hit theatres on August 15, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Screening: Vicky Kaushal arrives with parents to watch brother Sunny's film; joins Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Dia Mirza and others