Priyanka Chopra just dropped most relatable post of this holiday season and we can’t stop laughing

Priyanka Chopra has been enjoying the festive time with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie. The actress recently celebrated Christmas in style and is now gearing up for the New Year. Amid the holiday season, she dropped the most relatable post about being so full that your jeans become uncomfortable. We surely agreed with PC and couldn’t stop laughing.

Today, December 28, 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and reshared a fun video. The clip was posted by another account originally. In the clip, a little girl is seen trying to unbutton her jeans because it felt tight after eating so much. She smiled in relief as she succeeded. The caption read, “Me for the next 2 weeks.”

It appears as if Priyanka has been experiencing the same during the ongoing festive season. Have a look at the story!

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra offered a peek into her Christmas celebration with her family and friends in Los Angeles, California. She shared a series of glimpses on Instagram. In one photo, they were all seen wearing Christmas-themed pajamas and Santa caps. PC's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was seen admiring the decorations in another snapshot.

The group enjoyed swings, played ludo, and had a hearty meal. Priyanka also posted a cute selfie with Nick Jonas.

Advertisement

In the caption, she wrote, “It was so wonderful being home this Christmas. May we all always be surrounded by love and loved ones. Merry Christmas to all who celebrated this beautiful holiday.” Check out the post!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped up the shooting for Citadel Season 2 some time ago. She has been teasing her return to Indian cinema for a long time. Pinkvilla recently revealed that the actress has been roped in as the female lead in SS Rajamouli’s jungle adventure film with Mahesh Babu.

A source exclusively shared with us, “SS Rajamouli was looking for a female lead with a global presence, and who better than Priyanka to play the lead role? The filmmaker had multiple meetings with PC over the last 6 months, and the energies have aligned for both the stakeholders.”

The source added that the movie is set to go on floors in April 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s birthday celebration with family and friends in Jamnagar is as grand as it gets; see INSIDE glimpses ft. fireworks & decor