Khushi Kapoor joins rumored BF Vedang Raina at Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire’s pre-wedding party; Ibrahim Ali Khan, Anjini Dhawan, Alaya F & more make stylish entry

The wedding season in B-town has kicked off with the union of Aaliyah Kashyap and her fiancé Shane Gregoire. On December 9, the couple hosted all their B-town buddies and other close ones from the industry to their pre-wedding party. The bash was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, including rumored couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor, arrived in style to attend the wedding festivities of her bestie, Aaliyah Kashyap. The Archies debutant was spotted looking like a golden goddess in her shimmery ensemble as she got down from her swanky red luxury vehicle. Khushi let her outfit do the talking and wore minimal jewelry with it. She left her hair half open and sported dewy makeup for the night.

Check it out:

At the pre-wedding event of Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Khushi was joined by her rumored boyfriend, Vedang Raina. The young star looked dapper in his traditional avatar. He arrived wearing an embellished silver bandhgala jacket paired with beige pants and brown shoes for the fun bash. While the outfit did justice to his chiseled body, his face card did the talking.

Check it out:

Another dashing hunk who joined the soiree was Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. He exuded charm and came in with a strong style. The youngster was spotted donning a short red bandhgala jacket paired with black pants and brown shoes.

Advertisement

Check it out:

Alaya F, whom we know from movies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Srikanth also made heads turn at the star-studded event. The diva rocked a stunning golden champaign beige saree and paired it with a blouse featuring mirror work detailing. With a bangle in one hand and a bag in another, she completed her OOTN with a dainty neckpiece. Alaya added a pop of color to her eyes and lips and left her straight hair open.

Check it out:

Anjini Dhawan, who made her acting debut with the film Binny and Family, also put her best fashion foot forward for her pal’s big night. She stunned in a magenta-pink lehenga set and raised the glamour quotient of the event

Check it out:

Several other stars who attended the gala were Alfia Jafry, Orry, Vikram Aditya Motwani, Imtiaz Ali, and more.

ALSO READ: Aaliyah Kashyap- Shane Gregoire’s Haldi exudes love and joy; Dad Anurag Kashyap is all hearts, BFF Khushi Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida can’t be happier