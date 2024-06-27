Ibrahim Ali Khan's heart is on fire as he can't stop gushing over rumored GF Palak Tiwari's latest pics; don't miss her reaction

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari, often grab headlines for their dating rumors. The duo has been spotted together in the city at various times.

Today, June 27, Palak shared a series of her pictures to which her rumored boyfriend Ibrahim had a priceless reaction.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is bowled over by Palak Tiwari's latest pictures

A while ago, Palak Tiwari took to her Instagram account and dropped several images of herself enjoying the monsoon season. In the pictures, she can be seen giving different poses to the camera. Palak wore a green sweatshirt and grey pants and left her hair open. The other pictures capture her enjoying the weather from a balcony.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "MY USPA MONSOON."

Ibrahim Ali Khan liked her post and commented on a fire heart sticker on which "Looking Good" is written. Reacting to his comment, Palak left an emotional face emoji.

Click HERE to see Palak Tiwari's post.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari twin in black in recent video

A few days ago, Saif's son was seen leaving his house in his car wearing a black T-shirt. Ibrahim thumbed up to the paparazzi and also smiled at them before leaving.

On the other hand, Palak was also seen leaving her rumored boyfriend's house wearing a black outfit. She was in a separate car, as we can see in the video.

When Saif Ali Khan opened up about his son's dating rumors

Ibrahim’s father, Saif Ali Khan, once addressed his dating rumors in an episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. When he was asked if he has any criteria for women approaching Ibrahim, the actor said that she should be single.

“My criteria doesn’t matter. Nobody is listening. Even though he does ask for some advice. Single, I’d say. The lady should be single,” he had said.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's work front

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Sarzameen. The movie will also star Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Boman Irani's son, Kayoze Irani, is directing the movie. Karan Johar is producing the film under the banner of his production house, Dharma Productions.

Apart from this, he also has Naadaniyaan in his kitty. He will be paired opposite Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter, actress Khushi Kapoor, in the film. Apart from them, the 23-year-old star kid will also be seen in the tentatively titled film Diler.

