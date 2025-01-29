Khushi Kapoor’s latest dress during Loveyapa promotions has special connection with Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak; can you guess?

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are among the most popular sibling duos in Bollywood. The two are often seen hyping up each other on social media. Just like every sister duo, we caught our hands as Khushi wore Janhvi’s dress from her debut film promotions.

We dug out a throwback picture of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter from the promotions of their debut film, Dhadak. On the other hand, the latest one was actually of Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan from their upcoming rom-com, Loveyapa’s promotions. What caught our attention was the Kapoor sisters' matching dresses in both pictures.

It proves just like every sister sibling duo, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, also share clothes, and it’s too relatable. In the picture, both the sisters look stunning in a red-printed off-shoulder dress.

Several internet users related to this gesture of the Kapoor sisters and reacted to the post, with one user admitting, "Even me, I will love to share clothes with my sister; sharing is caring."

Another user remarked, "That's the best 'sister' bonding," while a third fan pointed out, "It fits better on Kushi." In addition to this, a fan called it, "just siblings things," and another user noted, "sister bonding at its finest."

This is not the first time Khushi is seen opting for her sister Janhvi’s dress. Earlier, the Loveyapa dress was seen wearing a shimmery gown to a friend’s birthday party, which Janhvi had worn once during an episode of Koffee With Karan in 2022.

While speaking with News18 Showsha, Khushi Kapoor admitted to stealing each other’s clothes and shoes like any other sibling. “But now, we don’t care as much. Now, our closets are open to each other. So, it’s not a matter of fighting anymore," she said.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is the second film of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s careers. The upcoming rom-com also features Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madaan, and Kunj Anand, among others.

Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, the movie is a Phantom Studios production. It is scheduled to release on February 7, 2025.

