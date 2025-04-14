Janhvi Kapoor’s new look is your guide to perfect South Indian makeup and jewelry in 5 easy steps

When Janhvi Kapoor embodies her South Indian culture with ethnic wear, stunning make-up, and tradition-infused jewels, it becomes a sight to behold. Recently, the B-town bombshell took to Instagram to commemorate South Indian New Year festivals in her cultural avatar, wishing a ‘Happy Vishu and Happy Puthandu!’ to her Malayali and Tamil fans, showering them with heartfelt wishes in both languages.

The actress also posted pictures from when she embraced South Indian culture in traditional attires. Her jewelry picks and make-up for both looks were as captivating as they could be. We’ll be dissecting her traditional styles so that you can ace your next ethnic look like a pro. Let’s dive in!

Step-by-step make-up guide for ethnic wear

1. Prep your skin

Begin with dewy-moisturized skin before you go in with other products. Generously apply moisturizer on your face, so you have a flawless base on which makeup glides smoothly. Then put on some primer for the makeup to stay intact and to avoid fine lines, pores, and creases.

2. Base

A flawless base acts as a gorgeous canvas for ethnic makeup without looking tacky. For a glowing base, pick a foundation that matches your skin tone and apply it with a foundation brush or a makeup sponge. Do not forget to blend into your neck for an even finish. Once done, brighten up your under eyes with a concealer lighter than your foundation. Blend thoroughly. Lightly contour, if needed. Finish by patting your face with translucent or banana powder for long-lasting makeup.

3. Kohl

Indian ethnic makeup is incomplete without kohl. However, you can play around with the amount of kohl you want. As for Janhvi’s first look, the diva has adorned kohl on both her waterline and upper lash line. She also went on to smudge the liner with brown eyeshadows, adding a bewitching effect to her eyes. And for her second look, Kapoor lowered the intensity of the kohl and just used brown eyeshadows to lightly define her eyes.

However, she used nude eyeshadows for her eyelids and a generous amount of mascara for both looks. It is advised to go for a low-key nude make-up glam for ethnic looks, as generally, traditional wear is bold and dramatic on its own.

4. Blush and Highlighter

Traditional wear looks best with highlighter, as the shimmer compliments the ethnic attire—whether it is embellished with sequins, mirror-work, or zari embroidery. Swipe some amount on your T-zone, on the apples of your cheekbones, and a little on your chin. Blush helps in making skin look fresh and alive. Without going in with too much blush, lightly dab your cheekbones with liquid blush or swipe a small amount of powder blush if you already have compact powder on.

5. Lips

Your lip color for your ethnic look depends on the outfit and jewelry you’ll be wearing. Avoid bright and attention-grabbing hues in case your outfit is heavy on embellishments since your look might come out overdone. As in the case of Janhvi’s look, she embraced nude pink lipstick, subtly lined with brown lipliner, and topped up with gloss for a more natural look.

Jewelry picks for ethnic wear

For Janhvi Kapoor’s first ivory saree look, the actress wore a Nakshi work choker embellished with micro pearls and trimmed with golden petal-like patterns. She added a gold beaded chain with a green petal as the necklace. Gorgeously complementing her ivory saree with golden accents, she wore traditional South Indian earrings in wide bell shapes.

Typically, in South Indian jewelry, the necklace, earrings, and the maang tikka come in a set, which means they match. In the Mili actress’s case too, her not-so-heavy golden maang tikka with pearl dangling matched her necklace set. She further adorned her look with a traditional temple jewelry belt and bangles.

For her second look, Janhi thinned out her jewelry, flaunting just a fine choker embellished with red and green hues, typical colors in South Indian jewelry. She wore matching earrings and maang tikka to compliment her festive mauve saree. The Ulajh actress elevated her ethnic look with green, red, and golden bangles.

And with that, a very happy Vishu and happy Puthandu!

