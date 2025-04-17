Janhvi Kapoor takes Rs 15,89,528 Hermes bag as her travel companion and pairs it with green co-ord set

Many trends come and go, but the co-ord set? It’s here to stay forever. And now, Janhvi Kapoor has nailed this trend, making it the perfect ensemble for traveling. Over time, we’ve seen many airport looks constantly evolving—from relaxing to glamorous and cool—and now we have another chic addition to the list. The actress decided to keep her travel look breathable and cool, opting for an green co-ord set. Here's a detailed breakdown of her look!

Janhvi Kapoor walked through the airport runway in a simple and relaxing co-ord set. For starters, it featured a loose olive-green shirt with a basic collar design and rolled-up sleeves. She opted for a closed front and ditched the usual tucked-in pattern, keeping her shirt loose to complement the casual vibe. What makes this shirt perfect for summer is its breathable and lightweight fabric—ideal for beating the heat in style.

Monochrome magic always rocks, and that’s exactly what elevated Janhvi’s airport look. She teamed up her loose shirt with matching olive-green trousers. The trousers had a loose silhouette that ensured an effortless vibe without looking too casual for an outing or travel.

Keeping her look easygoing and effortless, the Bawaal actress chose not to wear any jewelry—an excellent cue for everyday style. She kept her look simple but didn’t forget to add a luxurious touch. Yes, you read that right! Janhvi paired her airport outfit with a Hermès bag worth approximately Rs 15,89,528.

For her makeup, she kept things subtle to let her natural beauty shine through. A hint of blush glow on her cheekbones added a radiant touch, while her lips, painted with a light shade of lipstick, offered the perfect inspiration for everyday casual outings. This kind of makeup strikes the right balance between natural beauty and glam. Her hair was left open in a middle parting to flow naturally, and her look was completed with brown loafers that enhanced her comfortable vibe.

With this outfit, Janhvi Kapoor proved that you don’t always need to go extravagant—dressing for the occasion is key.

