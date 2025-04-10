Kareena Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor to Khushi Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood sibling duos prove fashion runs in family

It’s World Siblings Day, and what better way to celebrate than by highlighting Bollywood’s most stylish sibling duos? From the iconic Kareena and Karisma Kapoor to the glamorous Shilpa and Shamita Shetty, these established stars have been in the game for a long time. Lining up with them are the new-gen trendsetters, including Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor, as well as Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who prove that style runs in the family.

Bollywood Sibling Duos Who Love Serving Fashion Moments

Kareena Kapoor - Karisma Kapoor

Slaying like absolute royalty at Radhika and Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor showed up in contrasting fits. While one opted for a saree, the other chose a contemporary blazer and skirt fit.

Bebo dazzled in a sequinned dark grey saree with a bronzer ombre. At the same time, Lolo fashioned a crisp ivory-colored blazer over a pleated skirt in the same shade. Both stars flaunted buns with their looks. Kareena chose to stay minimal and only opted for studded danglers, while Karisma decided to go all out with a maang tika, heavy earrings, and a ring connected to a bracelet.

Shilpa Shetty - Shamita Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty’s love for each other and fashion is no secret. Often snapped together in style, this outing was no exception. Twinning in the shades of blue and white, the fashionista looked great. Going for a casual vibe, the Sukhee star flaunted an oversized white shirt with wide-legged light blue denim.

Leaning towards a different style, Shamita donned a flowy sailor dress in dark blue and white. With an eyehole design along the hem, the fit featured a silver-toned button-down closure. Flaunting their naturally wavy locks, the sisters wore sunglasses to beat the heat in style.

Sara Ali Khan - Ibrahim Ali Khan

Showing off a true millennial sister and Gen-Z brother bond, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were recently snapped together at a party. Making black shade their canvas for the night, both chose to fashion suits for the posh affair. Keeping it mod, Sara wore a cropped white top styled inside a longline blazer over wide-legged trousers.

Finding the perfect blend of classic and new-age style, the Nadaniyaan actor wore a slim-cut black shirt, a zipper-closer jacket, and relaxed-fit pants. Hands around each other, the Pataudi siblings posed for a stylish click on the red carpet. While Ibrahim let a few strands fall to his face, the Kedarnath star put her hair back in a bun.

Janhvi Kapoor - Khushi Kapoor

Twinning like the perfect sisters, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor love to stay trendy. This Gen Z sibling duo served an ethnic fit masterclass in lehengas. The Ulajh actor chose a purple and gold palette for her look, while Jr. Kapoor opted for pink and blue shades.

Styling it in the same way, the sisters also accessorized in a similar manner. Putting their hair back in a half-pony updo, both flaunted minimal neckpieces. With hydrated makeup bases, both completed their looks with a touch of blush and cherry-shade lipstick.

What do you think of these stylish sibling duos of Bollywood?

