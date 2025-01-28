Loveyapa OTT Release: Here’s where you can watch Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s romantic comedy after its theatrical run

The romantic comedy Loveyapa is coming to entertain the audience during Valentine's Week 2025. The film will serve as the big screen debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. Ahead of its release in cinemas, it has been learned where the movie will be available for the viewers to watch after its theatrical run. Loveyapa will have its OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar.

According to the posters of Loveyapa, the movie’s streaming partner is Disney+ Hotstar. The audience will be able to enjoy the story from the comfort of their homes. They will get the opportunity to watch the film for the first time if they miss it in theaters or relive the experience. However, there is no information yet on when the rom-com will be available for streaming.

The official trailer of Loveyapa and a few songs from its soundtrack have already been unveiled. The 2-minute, 47-second trailer introduces Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s characters, Gaurav and Baani. They exchange their phones for a day before they decide to marry each other. This is a test of their relationship and promises a lot of chaos. The viewers are in store for a lot of entertainment and laughter with this Gen Z love story.

Watch the trailer here!

The quirky song Loveyapa Ho Gaya is a fun track that showcases the lead pair’s relationship problems. Rehna Kol is a soothing romantic number in which Khushi and Junaid flaunt their magical chemistry. Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si is a heartbreak song that shows the hardships of their relationship. It promises to make you emotional.

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan have been busy promoting the movie for the past few days. Alongside them, the cast of Loveyapa includes Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Madaan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand.

Presented by AGS Entertainment and Phantom, Loveyapa is a Phantom Studios production. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is set to hit the silver screen on February 7, 2025.

