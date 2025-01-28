Khushi Kapoor reveals the song she is currently ‘obsessed’ with and it has a strong connection to her rumored beau Vedang Raina

Khushi Kapoor and her relationship rumors with Vedang Raina often make waves on the internet. While the two likes to keep it under wraps, their fans are often sent into a tizzy with their adorable posts with each other and public appearances. Most recently, the Loveyapa actress revealed her current favorite song, which is connected to Raina.

During a recent conversation with Curly Tales, Khushi Kapoor was asked about the last song she listened to. To this, the actress revealed that she is currently "obsessed" with Tenu Sang Rakhna by Arijit Singh from the movie Jigra led by Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina.

She said, "Such a good song like the version in the movie, basically BGM, but I was so obsessed with it and I went on YouTube and I searched for it, there is slowed down version of Tenu Sang Rakhna, that’s my favorite. Sometimes I feel my driver is going to be judging me, wapas yahi gaana(again this song) , but then I am like it's fine. I really wanna hear this song," further candidly admitting that she at times feels bad for her driver for repeatedly listening to the song.

Upon being asked if she could drive, Khushi shared that she has a license, and she can drive if need be, but she doesn’t do that "for the safety of other people."

Advertisement

In addition to this, Khushi also shared that she often goes to her sister, Janhvi Kapoor for boy trouble or anything she has to share about her life.

While speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Khushi also talked about her dream of having a grand wedding from a young age, unlike her sister who dreams of having a simple wedding.

The Loveyapa actress shared, "I'm a Bombay girl, and I would want my father, Boney Kapoor, to live in the same building as me after I'm married." She wishes for a family with a husband, two children, and a couple of dogs.

On the professional front, Khushi is looking forward to the release of her second film, Loveyapa, alongside Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, it is poised to hit the theaters next month in Valentine's week on February 7, 2025.

ALSO READ: All set for Vicky Kaushal’s mythological-epic Mahavatar? Writer Niren Bhatt revelations about prep will leave you excited