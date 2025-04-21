Param Sundari: Janhvi Kapoor taking Sidharth Malhotra ‘for a ride’ makes fans scream ‘yeh jodi dhamaal machayegii’

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to share the screen in Tushar Jalota’s upcoming rom-com, Param Sundari. The celebs are currently busy shooting for the film in the southern part of India. A while ago, Kapoor dropped proof of her taking the father-to-be ‘for a ride’ and fans just can’t keep calm!

Dad-to-be Sidharth Malhotra recently joined hands with Janhvi Kapoor to feature in an upcoming entertainer titled Param Sundari. While the stars were shooting for their movie, they also had a fun time going on a ride in an e-scooter. On April 21, 2025, Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped multiple glimpses of her driving Sid on a two-wheeler.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter can be seen donning a simple bright pink saree with a printed blouse, staying true to her character’s roots. As for Sid, who is playing ‘north ka munda’ in the film, he wore a salmon pink shirt with a pair of black denim pants. Sharing the images, the Mili actress penned, “Param loves it when I take him for a ride. #ParamSundari.”

Soon after the photos made it to social media, fans took to the comments section to state how excited they were to see them together on the big screen. A user commented, “Can't keep calm for Param Sundari” while another wrote, “How my dreams with Sid look like before waking up.”

A third also expressed, “yeh jodi Dhamaal machayegii.” According to a fourth, “Sid and Janhvi make a dream pair.” Another stated, “I can see how great this film comes out from smile! Can't wait.”

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is expected to hit the big screens on July 25, 2025. Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is also busy with the filming of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan. She also has a Tamil language film lined up. As for Sidharth, he was last seen in Yodha.

