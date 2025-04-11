Cannes Film Festival 2025: Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya expresses pride as her film Homebound gets selected; Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina cheer

Janhvi Kapoor has impressed the audience with her versatile roles over the years. She has added another feather to her cap as her film Homebound has been selected to premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025. The actress’ boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, expressed his pride. Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina also cheered for her.

Today, April 11, 2025, Shikhar Pahariya took to Instagram Stories and re-shared Janhvi Kapoor’s post about Homebound’s selection at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. In a sweet note, he said, “She put her soul on screen, and now it’s headed to Cannes. Proud is an understatement. @janhvikapoor (red heart emoji).”

The films in the Official Selection for the 78th Cannes Film Festival were announced on April 10. Homebound is set to premiere in the Un Certain Regard category.

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor shared a post expressing her happiness and excitement. Her caption read, “A moment where Indian cinema takes over the world. We are honored to announce that #Homebound makes its way to the official selection at the 78th edition of the Festival De Cannes in the 'Un Certain Regard' category. Our hearts are full and we can't wait to show you all this journey on the big screens!”

Reacting to the post, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor exclaimed, “WOOHOOOOOOO.” The Archies actress’ rumored beau, Vedang Raina, stated, “Amazing,” along with red heart emojis.

Alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. The film is written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. It is the filmmaker’s second feature film. His first movie, Masaan, was also selected at the Cannes Film Festival.

Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier are the co-producers.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 13 to 24, 2025. Eleanor the Great, My Father’s Shadow, and Pillion are some of the other films competing in the Un Certain Regard section.

