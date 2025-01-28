Khushi Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on getting lip fillers and nose job; ‘It's the biggest insult you can give someone’

Khushi Kapoor is among the most popular actresses of Bollywood in the current generation. She enjoys massive popularity on social media, and her candid revelations often stir the internet. After admitting to getting lip fillers and a nose job, the Loveyapa actress recently talked about her decision and said that it "wasn’t really a big deal".

While speaking with Curly Tales, Khushi Kapoor was asked about her decision of admitting to getting lip fillers and a nose job. In response to this, the actress was quick to mention, "I don't think it's such a big deal." She further explained that the problem is people who are scared of getting hate after confessing about getting enhancements done. However, the Loveyapa actress believes that there is going to be hate, either way.

"This term plastic...plastic is like people think it's the biggest insult you can give someone, but I don’t think it’s bad if someone gets work done and stuff like that. I think the issue is when people enhance themselves cosmetically and then say 'I woke up like this' and 'I’m completely natural' because then you are setting an unrealistic standard of beauty," she said.

She mentioned it is unfair for the younger boys and girls who look up to them and undervalue themselves about their looks. She emphasized the immense efforts and hard work of a team that goes on behind creating a look. According to the actress, there are so many skincare regimes and new things that people are not even aware of.

Khushi opines that one must be honest because people may not like them for one or the other reason. Reflecting on her decision, the young actress shared, "I didn’t want to be like oh she has come out, said it that’s why I just replied to some random comment and I don’t think that should be that big a deal”.

It was back in August 2024 when Khushi Kapoor admitted to getting lip fillers and a nose job by responding to a random comment on an Instagram post.

Khushi will be next seen in Loveyapa alongside Junaid Khan. The rom-com will be released on February 7, 2025.

