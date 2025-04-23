Peddi: Ram Charan starrer to blend real and fictional village tales, reveals director Buchi Babu Sana

Peddi, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, is currently in production and is slated for release on March 27, 2026. Speaking to Filmfare, director Buchi Babu Sana revealed that the film is a mix of both real and fictional tales from a village.

He shared, “The film is a combination of real and fictional tales from a village. I always aspire to tell stories that are rooted because I feel that’s where more people can resonate with the core emotion and incidents.”

In the same interview, director Buchi Babu Sana shared that he initially pitched the story of Peddi to filmmaker Sukumar during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sukumar then took the concept to Ram Charan, who approved the project after their first meeting, making only a few minor suggestions.

Peddi was officially titled in March 2025, coinciding with the festival of Ram Navami. The makers also released the first glimpse of the film, showcasing Ram Charan in a striking new look with rustic characteristics.

The glimpse confirmed that the movie would be a sports drama set against a village backdrop. Ram Charan was seen playing a street-style cricket match, hinting at the film’s central theme and giving a peek into what audiences can expect from his next role.

See the glimpse:

Peddi features Ram Charan in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and more. The music is composed by AR Rahman, with cinematography by R. Rathnavelu and editing by Navin Nooli.

The film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas, and Sukumar Writings. It also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s second venture in Telugu cinema after Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr NTR.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in the lead role in Game Changer, a political action drama directed by Shankar, with Kiara Advani as the female lead. The film underperformed at the box office and received mixed to negative reviews from critics.

Up next, after Peddi, Ram Charan is set to headline a film tentatively titled RC17, which will be directed by Sukumar.

