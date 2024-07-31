Kiara Advani beams with joy as she rings in birthday with friends and cuts cake in UNSEEN video; WATCH

Kiara Advani is renowned as one of Bollywood's most versatile actresses, consistently demonstrating her exceptional talent through groundbreaking roles. On July 31, 2024, the Don 3 actress celebrated her birthday, marking another year of beauty and talent, surrounded by friends as she cut her birthday cake. Watch the video here.

Kiara Advani beams with joy as she cuts her birthday cake

In an unseen video, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress is seen wearing a white satin shirt and a pant as she cuts her birthday cake. In the footage, Kiara is shown sitting and cutting her cake while her friends sing birthday wishes to her. The golden birthday decorations create a dreamy atmosphere, highlighting the actress's birthday glow.

See the full video here:

Kiara Advani recently celebrated her 10-year journey in Bollywood, which began with Fugly a decade ago and includes notable successes like Shershaah and Good Newwz. Known for her acting talent and style, Kiara marked this milestone by celebrating with her fans in Mumbai.

Kiara Advani on the work front

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan, earning critical acclaim for her performance. She is set to play the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated Don 3.

In August 2023, a first-look teaser for the film was released, featuring Ranveer Singh's stylish appearance along with striking visuals, impactful dialogues, and the iconic theme music. The teaser's tagline was “A New Era Begins.” In February 2024, Kiara Advani was officially announced as the female lead.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Farhan Akhtar shared his excitement about starting the shoot for Don 3, expressing his eagerness for the project. He noted that while there has been a considerable gap since his last directorial venture, Don 2, he had been involved in remarkable films as an actor. Farhan also mentioned feeling a strong desire to return to directing, looking forward to the new film with great anticipation.

