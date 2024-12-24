Kiara Advani is hubby Sidharth Malhotra’s biggest cheerleader and her reaction to Param Sundari’s announcement is proof

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are among the most adorable couples in Bollywood, and they always manage to steal our attention with their adorable social media exchanges. Once again, we got a glimpse of the same as Kiara shared a love-filled reaction to Sidharth Malhotra announcing his new film, which is all things hearts.

On December 24, 2024, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle and shared the video announcement of Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film, Param Sundari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Sharing the vibrant video announcement by Maddock Films, the actress tagged the film's team and added four yellow heart emojis, showcasing her excitement and support for her husband.

Take a look:

Later, Sidharth Malhotra, touched by this gesture of support from his wife, reshared her post and added a red heart, delighting fans with their sweet interaction. The exchange of hearts became a highlight on Instagram for the day.

On the other hand, the actor's upcoming film, Param Sundari, promises to be an interesting cross-cultural romance film based on a story between Sidharth, representing North India's lively charm, and Janhvi Kapoor, representing South India's graceful elegance. The film will be directed by Tushar Jalota and backed by Maddock Films, set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

Kiara Advani has a busy schedule as she is gearing up for the release of Game Changer, a political thriller alongside Ram Charan. Also, she has been shooting for War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR under the YRF Spy Universe banner.

Meanwhile, Sidharth himself has an impressive lineup of projects. He is speculated to join Saif Ali Khan in the action-packed franchise of Race 4. At the same time, on the occasion of Chhath Pooja, he announced his new project, VVAN – Force of the Forest, which will be released on Chhath 2025. It is a folk thriller directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra and backed by Balaji Telefilms.

