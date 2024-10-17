Kiara Advani is serving pure Glam-Goddess vibes in a white ruched, ruffled midi dress worth Rs 1,75,700

If there’s one Bollywood star who knows how to turn heads, it’s Kiara Advani. She has ruled both the film and fashion industry since her debut, and her latest appearance in a white ruched dress is yet another proof of her style supremacy. Kiara recently attended an event in Mumbai clad in a white dress and left us all starstruck. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Kiara picked a white ruched dress from the shelves of Magda Butrym and it was a total knockout. With ruching down the front and back, the dress created an hourglass silhouette we all dream of. The ruching hugs in all the right places, giving the perfect blend of chic and sultry.

But the real showstopper? The rose-inspired ruffle trim at the chest- it’s flirty, and feminine and adds just the right amount of playfulness. The dress was a basic white number but the details transformed into a statement-worthy piece. This stunning dress comes with a jaw-dropping price tag of Rs 1,75,700.

Coming to her accessories, she went for a chic, minimalist vibe that elevated her look without overshadowing the dress. She wore elegant white and gold earrings that added just the right touch of glam without being too loud. Alongside that, she sported a few delicate golden finger rings and her heels came with floral details and also matched the ruffles on her dress, making the outfit a total win from head to toe.

As for her make-up, Kiara Advani opted for a soft, glowing look in a warm brown palette. She rocked a soft brown lipstick while she blushed and highlighted cheeks added a subtle, fresh-faced glow. She defined her eyes with brown kohl on the waterline, mascara-laden lashes and perfectly arched brows creating a dreamy effect.

To complete the look, the War 2 actress styled her hair in a chic half-updo that gave her a playful yet elegant vibe. The hairstyle added dimension to her look while keeping things light and youthful.

Every look makes us remember how Kiara is the ultimate fashion diva that we all wish to be like—on the screen, at events, and even in fashion fantasies. Be it on screen or a red carpet show stopper, Kiara continues to show us why she is the only reigning queen of Bollywood fashion and she’s here to stay and slay and we’re loving every moment of it.

