Koffee With Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra reveals 3 things he calls Kiara Advani and it’s aww-dorable

The much loved chat show, Koffee With Karan 8, hosted by Karan Johar is already making waves on the internet. It was just a few hours back; KJo treated the fans with the latest promo of the upcoming episode which will star SOTY duo, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Both the actors who started off their careers together in 2012 are happily married to the love of their lives. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned the three names spilled by Sidharth Malhotra which he calls his dear wife, Kiara Advani.

Three things called by Sidharth Malhotra to Kiara Advani

The forthcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8 will have Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra as their guests. During a fun competition between the two handsome husbands, Karan Johar threw a cute question at Sidharth Malhotra. The Yodha producer asked, “What are the three things you call your partner?”

In response to, Sidharth Malhotra quickly replied, “Love, Ki and Bae”

Notably, as of now, the top talent of the film industry including power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Deol brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan have been the guests at the show in the previous episodes.

About the lineup of guests

In addition to this, the exciting list of lineup of guests includes Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and Rohit Shetty to name a few, leaving fans wanting more of it. The eighth season of the chat show introduced some of the new unseen and unheard segments with the iconic rapid-fire segment and new additions like the Imposter game, Koffee wrecktangle, Kwiz, and Tell and Ask Me Anything with Karan.

A little peek into the show promo

It is worth mentioning that for their appearance on the infamous couch, the Bawaal actor looked dapper in a black casual outfit paired with a leather jacket, while Sid serving major fashion goals exuded charm in a blue blazer over a white t-shirt and jeans.

In a short video promo, Karan Johar humorously refers to them as “Kens without their Barbies” as he introduces them and says, "While the world sees them as ideal husbands, on his couch, these boys are nothing but Kens without their Barbies.”

Koffee with Karan Season 8 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, every Thursday.

