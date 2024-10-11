Konkona Sen Sharma admits many instances of ‘sexual harassment’ on film sets have not come to light; reveals female crew members are treated like ‘furniture’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Several actors and female crew members in the past have alleged their mistreatment on the film sets, but most of these complaints go unnoticed. In a new interview, Konkona Sen Sharma shared some shocking insights from the film industry. She revealed a 'hierarchy' exists on film sets based on gender, caste, or class. Moreover, the Page 3 actress also expressed how difficult it is to witness the mistreatment of women and voiced her concern over the numerous unreported cases of sexual harassment.

In a candid interview with Sucharita Tyagi on her YouTube channel, Konkona Sen Sharma discussed the unfair gender dynamics in the industry. She pointed out that film sets are hierarchical, where the treatment and facilities someone receives are often determined by their gender, class, or caste.

Explaining the situation, she said, "It's hugely problematic, patriarchal, regressive, and hierarchical. I mean, even in terms of catering. Who is allowed to sit where? Who is allowed to eat what? Where are the bathrooms? What people get away with?"

Apart from that, she expressed her concern about the mistreatment of women. The 44-year-old actress, who has worked in showbiz for over two decades, revealed that only senior women are respected on set. Apart from them, other female crew members are treated like furniture or equipment.

Sharma stated, "Their bodies are pushed. It's the small things all the time you are seeing everywhere. It's very difficult to work in that environment. It's difficult to witness it, so I can't even imagine how difficult it must be to go through it."

Konkona discussed the issue in detail and mentioned that many cases of sexual harassment on film sets haven't come to light. The Wake Up Sid actress found it really problematic but expressed her respect for the women who worked in such difficult environments.

On the work front, Konkona Sen Sharma was last seen in Killer Soup. She is currently busy filming her next film, Metro... In Dino.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

