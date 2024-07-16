Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 16: Ranvir Shorey recalls his divorce with Konkona Sen Sharma; 'Kabhi feminist movement ko abuse kiya jaata hai... '

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is getting quite fiery with each passing episode. With contestants upping their game, they are often seen sharing stories about their past. In tonight's (July 16, 2024) episode of the show, Ranvir Shorey spoke at length about his divorce from popular Bollywood actress Konkona Sen Sharma. In a conversation with Naezy, Shorey hinted at the reason behind his separation.

Ranvir Shorey talks about his divorce from Konkona Sen Sharma in Bigg Boss OTT 3

As Ranvir Shorey and Naezy performed their house duty of washing utensils together, the rapper complimented Shorey about his ex-wife being similar to him. Later Naezy respectfully asked Ranvir about the reason behind unstable relationships in the showbiz world.

Ranvir Shorey said, "Yeh industry ka koi lena dena nahi hai. Yeh zamane ka, jaha duniya hai na, usse lena dena hai. Because abhi jo feminist movement hai usko kabhi kabhi abuse kiya jaata hai. Kabhi Kabhi aadmi nahi jhel paate usko, kabhi kabhi aurate usko abuse karti hai. Toh iska industry se koi lena dena nahi hai. Woh sab jagah hai. Feminist movement bhi zaruri hai."

(It is not about the industry we're in, it is more about the generation that we're staying in. With the feminist movement at its peak, at times females abuse the same while in other instances, men are unable to cope with it. This is everywhere. The feminist movement is important as well).

The Traffic Signal actor added, "Mere hisab se history mey joh aurato ko second class treatment mila hai na, uski wajah ek hi hai, woh kya hai ke women are physically weaker than men. Bas issi wajah se. Issliye mai kehta hu ke feminist movement issliye important hai."

(In my opinion, the reason why women were treated as a second class is because they are physically weaker than men. That's the only reason. That's the reason why I say, the feminist movement is also important).

Previously, Ranvir had also revealed that he along with ex-wife Konkona co-parent their son.

The new Baharwala of Bigg Boss OTT 3

As Adnaan Shaikh entered the show as a wildcard contestant and given the fact that he knows about Lovekesh Kataria being the Baharwala, Bigg Boss announced that the Baharwala will soon be changed. After hearing all the contestants pitching for the position, Bigg Boss appointed not one or two but three Baharwalas (Spies).

Adnaan Shaikh, Vishal Pandey, and Ranvir Shorey are the new spies in the house and the trio will have to make unanimous decisions in the show.

Adnaan Shaikh nominated for the week

Bigg Boss asked the Baharwala trio about whom they'd want to evict among the contestants who were nominated. While the trio gave their names, they couldn't reach a unanimous decision. Vishal and Ranvir discussed their point of view while Adnaan went to perform his house duty and was not involved in the discussion.

Irked with Adnaan's lack of participation, Bigg Boss withdrew the nominations of the week and nominated Adnaan Shaikh instead. Shaikh remains the only nominated contestant of the week, so far. Meanwhile, Sana Makbul is the Captain of the house.

