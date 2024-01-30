Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are now engaged; see PICS

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been dating each other for quite some time now. Fans love their chemistry and these two never fail to set couple goals with their mushy posts. Well, fans have always had one question for the lovebirds ever since they made their relationship official and that is about their wedding. But today, the couple has left them all pleasantly surprised by dropping their roka pictures and we bet their fans are more than elated.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s roka ceremony done

An Instagram handle with the name, Ria Luthra shared a couple of pictures of Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat having a gala time with their bunch of friends. In the pictures, we can see the actress looking gorgeous in a royal blue colored Anarkali dress with a golden border that she layered with peach colored netted dupatta. She left her hair open and completed her look with golden mojdi. Pulkit on the other hand looked dapper in a white kurta with black floral prints on it.

The couple looked super happy in those pictures. Pulkit hugged Kriti in all the pictures. In the first picture, the couple poses with their friends and family. In the next picture, we can have a closer look at their rings. The last one yet again can see the couple happily posing with their friends and family as they all have a smiles on their faces. Although, the couple has not mentioned anything about Roka, but the pictures make it clear that they are now engaged.

Check it out:

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat’s work front

In his recent professional endeavors, Pulkit was part of the third film in the Fukrey series. Fukrey 3 featured an impressive ensemble cast, including Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Currently, Kriti Kharbanda is gearing up for a neo-noir comic tragedy titled Risky Romeo, directed by Abir Sengupta, where she shares the screen with Sunny Singh. The actress was last seen in the romantic comedy film 14 Phere alongside the popular actor Vikrant Massey. The film was helmed by Devanshu Kumar and premiered on 23 July 2021 on ZEE5.

