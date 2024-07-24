Kriti Sanon drops hilarious video about wrong pronunciations of her name; fan says, ‘Just call her Pretty Sanon’

Kriti Sanon is having quite a special 2024. The actress starred in two successful films, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, and also celebrated a decade in the Hindi film industry. There have been some funny moments in the past where Kriti’s name was pronounced wrong either by the paparazzi or by people around her. Recently, she dropped a video playfully calling them out, which promises to leave you in splits.

Kriti Sanon hopes her new video is ‘helpful’ for those pronouncing her name incorrectly

Today, July 24, 2024, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and shared a video in which she showcased the different ways that people called her name. Dressed in an orange dress, Kriti says, “So, over the years, I’ve heard various pronunciations of my name, first and last, which I thought was a very simple name. But, apparently it’s not…” The video included clips from the past where the paparazzi said her name incorrectly and her Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-star Shahid Kapoor taught them the right pronunciation.

Then the video showed all of her team members saying her name, some of whom pronounced it right while the others were wrong. There was a very funny interaction in which Kriti tells a person, “Par naam toh pata hona chahiye. Jab kisiko bolte ho kiske liye aaye hai yahan pe... (But you should know the name. When you tell someone for whom you have come here).” The person still calls her Kirti and an amused Kriti says, “Kirti nahi hai.”

Have a look at the post!

In the caption, Kriti wrote, “No team members were harmed during the making of this video. P.S. For those still struggling, I hope this was helpful!”

Fan reactions to Kriti Sanon’s new video about wrong pronunciations of her name

Fans couldn’t stop laughing in the comments section using the face with tears of joy emojis. One person said, “just call her Pretty Sanon!” while another wrote, “The entire world needed this post, although it’s so simple to pronounce.”

A comment read, “I think the public needed this video.. Name pronunciation is very important.. Now i hope no one says it wrong.. KRİTİ SANON.” One user who could relate mentioned, “Even my friends say Keerti Sanon, i always explain them that it's Krrrriiiiiiittttiiiii Sanon.”

On the work front, Kriti is gearing up for the release of her maiden production film, Do Patti.

