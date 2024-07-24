WATCH: 'Babe' Janhvi Kapoor makes sassy comeback in Ulajh style after being in hospital '3 days ago'

Janhvi Kapoor, who entertained the audience in the sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi earlier this year, is now gearing up for Ulajh. The actress has been busy with the promotions for the movie that is slated to release on August 2. However, amid her busy schedule, Janhvi was hospitalized due to food poisoning. As she resumed work after being discharged, she shared a sassy video on social media.

Ulajh star Janhvi Kapoor is ready to eat ‘pura ka pura sher’ after returning from the hospital

Today, July 24, 2024, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video channeling her character from Ulajh. In the clip, she was first seen sitting in her nightwear with wet hair and no makeup. As she uttered her dialogue from “Pura ka pura sher kha jayegi” from Ulajh, the video transitioned to showing Janhvi in a boss lady look.

Wearing a blue skirt and a blazer adorned with a spider web, she exuded elegance in her subtle makeup and open hair. She took off her sunglasses stylishly and even winked at the camera.

In the caption, Janhvi wrote, “this babe was in the hosp 3 days ago (face with thermometer emoji) Aur aaj? Poora ka poora (lion emoji) kha jayegi (And today? Will eat the whole lion). #Ulajh in theatres on the 2nd of August.”

Watch the video here!

More about Janhvi Kapoor starrer Ulajh

Ulajh is set in the high-stakes world of international diplomacy and stars Janhvi Kapoor in the role of Suhana Bhatia. The trailer gave a glimpse into the plot as Suhana gets labeled a traitor due to a conspiracy. The cast also includes Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi.

Presented by Junglee Pictures, the film is directed by Sudhanshu Saria. It is produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey. The movie is written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria.

The first song from Ulajh has been released. Titled Shaukan, it is a party track composed by Shashwat Sachdev and penned by Kumaar. Neha Kakkar, Jubin Nautiyal, and Shashwat Sachdev have lent their vocals to the song.

