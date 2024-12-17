Ananya Panday shares how Gehraiyaan co-star Deepika Padukone inspired her to bring THIS important change in life; 'she used to convey her needs...'

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses of the new generation, and her last few performances have earned her immense praise. Recently, the young actress revealed that she learned the importance of speaking up for herself and setting important boundaries from her co-star, Deepika Padukone, who used to always advocate for others on the set.

In a new conversation on Prime Video's O Womaniya, Ananya Panday, who debuted at 18, admitted that she was unaware of how things worked behind the scenes in the film industry. So, she didn't know she could say no to something and simply used to follow the directions of others without questioning them.

However, working with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan was an important learning experience because she used to learn from the way Padukone carried herself on set. Also, she was inspired by how the Pathaan actress stood up for herself and others on set.

"Whenever a girl speaks up, she is called bossy or difficult to work with, but she (Deepika) used to convey her needs in a very polite and empathetic way, which made me realize that there is a way in which you can do this," she explained.

The experience became a turning point for Panday, who realized the significance of setting boundaries and confidently voicing her issues.

Advertisement

She said, "Now I do speak up when I am not comfortable doing certain things or saying certain things because I don't want a young girl to be spoken to in a certain manner because I am being shown like that on-screen." Consequently, the understanding has helped the CTRL actress to be more vigilant about her work choices than she used to be.

Gehraiyaan was directed by Shakun Batra and released on February 11, 2022. The film revolves around the themes of mental health, commitment, and infidelity that starred Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL alongside Vihaan Samat. She will next be seen with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in the yet-untitled biopic of lawyer C Sankaran Nair. The actress also has Dharma Productions's Chand Mera Dil, co-starring Lakshya, in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday admits people have started taking her more seriously after THIS; find out