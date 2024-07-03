Laapataa Ladies’ Nitanshi Goel reveals being unaware about team posting Phool’s MET Gala 2024 viral PIC on the internet: ‘Next meme of the year’

Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies has been creating quite a wave at the box office. The film’s simplicity has been winning hearts and the actors have become overnight stars. Do you remember the picture of Nitanshi Goel aka Phool on the MET Gala 2024 Red Carpet? Well, it became quite the talk of the town and now in a recent interview, the actress has reacted on the same.

Nitanshi Goel on her MET Gala 2024 picture blowing up the internet

Talking to News 18, Nitanshi Goel reacted to one of the biggest viral moments on social media and that being Phool’s MET Gala 2024 moment. The actress called this moment a shocker and shared that she woke up in the morning and saw the picture thinking about how she landed up there and whether it really happened. She expressed being unaware of the fact that the team was planning something like this. “They wanted to surprise me and it just blew up. I thought it would become the next meme of the year!”

Nitanshi further added that many actually believed that she attended the prestigious event and messaged her if she actually went there. Recalling the moment she also admitted that a day before this picture blew the internet, Alia Bhatt had literally killed it at the event. On looking at her pictures, Nitanshi reveals hoping that someday she gets to attend the event. “And then the next day I saw this picture. I told myself, 50-50 karke meri manifestation work kar rahi hai (laughs),” she says.

Further reacting to her film’s song Sajni Re becoming quite popular amongst viewers and every reel on social media having this song in the background, Nitanshi called herself lucky. She admits that she is the ‘OG Sajni’. “I can’t stop flexing it! People are recreating the recipe of Kalakand hoping that Phool loves it and it’s as amazing as the one that she makes in the film and there’s Sajni Re playing in the backdrop!”

Nitanshi Goel reveals not being able to give her class 11th exams

In an interview, Nitanshi Goel revealed that she was not able to take her class 11th exam as she was shooting for Laapataa Ladies. But when she later went to take the exams she received a warm reaction from her teachers. She admitted that a teacher came to her and praised her for her good work in the film. “The invigilator, who was there, said, ‘Let her complete her exam, then we all will get a chance to talk to her, click selfies with her, and tell her how good she was.’ They all have rooted for me.”

Nitanshi admitted that she felt surreal when the teachers were proud of her after watching the movie. She is currently in standard 12th with commerce as her stream and will be taking her board exams in 2025.

