Laapataa Ladies Review: Kiran Rao's tale on 'missing women' guides the lost society towards a better world

Laapataa Ladies movie poster

Laapataa Ladies Movie Review

Hindi

Comedy
Drama

01 Mar 2024

Rating

7.2/10

Rating

7.2/10

Laapataa Ladies Review: Kiran Rao's tale on 'missing women' guides the lost society towards a better world

Kiran Rao's film Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan and starring Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel warrants a watch, only in theatres.

by Rishil Jogani

Updated on Feb 29, 2024   |  12:53 AM IST
News Comment Share
Sparsh Shrivastava

Laapataa Ladies is a must watch in theatres (Credit: Aamir Khan Productions)

Key Highlight

  • Laapataa Ladies marks the return of Kiran Rao as a director after 12 long years
  • Laapataa Ladies warrants a watch in theatres
  • The movie plays at a theatre near you from the first of March, 2024

Name: Laapataa Ladies

Director: kiran rao

Cast: Ravi Kishan

Rating: 4

Where to watch: Theatre

Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao, written by Biplab Goswami, Sneha Desai and Divyanidhi Sharma and starring Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta is funny, witty, quirky, entertaining and empowering. It is an extremely important film that utilses the power of cinema in the right way

Plot:

Deepak (Sparsh Shrivastava) and Phool (Nitanshi Goel) are newly married. The couple boards a crowded train to Mukhi, the village in which Deepak and his family live. Phool accidentally gets replaced by another newly-wed on the same train while getting down at the station late in the night, the primary reason being Deepak's inability to recognise his wife whose face is covered by a red veil. After returning home, Deepak realises that the woman he has come along with is not his wife Phool but actually a lady who introduces herself as 'Pushpa Rani' (Pratibha Ranta). The story of Laapataa Ladies that follows, shows how this chance happening turns Phool into an independent and self-reliant woman, helps 'Pushpa Rani' find her calling and makes the patriarchal society reflect on all that's wrong in the way that it functions.

What works for Laapataa Ladies:

Laapataa Ladies is a poignant yet heartwarming tale of independence and self-reliance that will make you smile, laugh and ponder. The satire addresses societal evils on the chin but continues to remain entertaining and enchanting through its course of 2 hours and 5 minutes. Kiran Rao deftly and sensitively handles the subject matter. She never lets the film feel preachy or a deliberate attempt at proving a point. She is able to extract extraordinary performances out of her marvellous actors. Everything from editing to songs, background music and cinematography is first rate and the result is a flawless film. There's a lot more to say about the movie but that would also mean giving out a lot of spoilers. So, it is best to just watch the film without any preconceived notions.

What doesn't work for Laapataa Ladies:

There's nothing about Laapataa Ladies that doesn't work. It is simply a breathtaking piece of art that warrants a watch, only in theatres.

Watch the Laapataa Ladies Trailer

Performances in Laapataa Ladies:

Sparsh Shrivastava as Deepak is excellent. This boy is going places.
Nitanshi Goel as Phool is very endearing to watch. She gets the best story arch of all the characters.
Pratibha Ranta is outstanding in her powerful role that will get a lot of people talking.
Ravi Kishan as the police inspector surely is the pick of the actors. He is not just hilarious but also absolutely lovable.
Every other supporting actor in the film from Chhaya Kadam to Geeta Aggarwal Sharma is extraordinary and only helps in elevating the film.

Final Verdict of Laapataa Ladies:

Laapataa Ladies is a delightful watch that has the ability to stay with you for a really long time. Kiran Rao has delivered an all-timer; a film that will always be remembered only for the right reasons.
Do yourself a favour and book your tickets for the film, now.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func... Read more

