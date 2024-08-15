Laila Majnu’s Avinash Tiwary celebrates birthday with paps amidst re-release of his film co-starring Triptii Dimri; WATCH

Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri’s 2018 movie Laila Majnu arrived in cinemas once again on August 9, 2024. The actors have been basking in the praise of the audience since the film’s re-release. Today, August 15, marks Avinash’s birthday, and on this special occasion, he celebrated with the paparazzi in Mumbai. He was seen participating in the cake cutting.

A video of Avinash Tiwary celebrating his birthday with the paps has surfaced on the internet. In the clip, the Laila Majnu actor was seen dressed in a black shirt and blue jeans. Several delicious-looking cakes were kept on the table in front of him. The paps were heard singing “Happy Birthday” for him. As Avinash cut the cakes, they also sang the song Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye.

Talking about Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri’s film Laila Majnu, it is directed by Sajid Ali. Presented by Imtiaz Ali, the tragic romance movie is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Preety Ali. As per Pinkvilla’s box office report, the film’s re-release has already crossed the lifetime collections of its original run (Rs 2.18 crore) in 2018. It had collected Rs 2.65 crore in total by Monday, August 12.

Expressing his happiness about the achievement on X (Twitter), Avinash wrote, “Thank you for all the love...I have always believed there is a huge segment of audience that doesn't raise its voice... but Jo nahi bolte, Woh jab Bolte hain toh Kya Kamaal Bolte hain! (Those who do not speak, when they speak, they speak so amazingly!) Thank you to the audience...This is your victory...I know it was personal for you.”

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also took to his Instagram Stories to shower his praise and love on Laila Majnu. He revealed, "Was always obsessed with the soundtrack, but now I'm obsessed with the film too."

He added, “Whatta beauty. Thank you for the purity. Dost kehte reh gaye, pata nahi yeh film kaise miss ho ho gayi (Friends kept saying, I don't know how this film was missed). #Laila Majnu. @sajidaliog @imtiazaliofficial @ektarkapoor @avinashtiwary15 @tripti_dimri @iamparmeetsethi @sumitkaul10.”

