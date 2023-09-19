Lalbaugcha Raja continues blessing devotees, thanks to support from generous donors

Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai's beloved Ganesh idol, has returned to the city, bringing prosperity and joy. Anant Ambani and many other devotees join hands in reverence to show their support.

Lalbaugcha Raja about to celebrate 90 years

This revered deity, about to celebrate its 90th year, has a remarkable history. During the industrialization of the 1930s, when textile workers were losing their livelihoods, the people of Lalbaug turned to Lord Ganesha for solace, and their devotion helped them survive. Anant Ambani and his family are dedicated devotees of Lalbaugcha Raja, who actively participate in the Lalbaug committee's activities. The consistent and selfless contributions of such devotees have allowed the trust to run a multitude of programs and initiatives that have positively impacted countless lives.

Sudhir Salvi, Secretary of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, said, “Anant Seth Ambani and the entire Ambani family seek blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja every Ganeshotsav. His magnanimous contributions have allowed us to pursue various charitable endeavors. Lalbaugcha Raja’s dialysis center has received over 24 dialysis machines from the Reliance Foundation. Anant Ambani has also contributed to the Rugna Sahayya Nidhi Yojna aimed at aiding surgeries in neighboring hospitals. The devastating floods in 2021 affected several cities in Maharashtra including Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara. Our team was able to provide flood relief items to those affected due to generous donations by Anant Ambani." Such unwavering support and devotion of generous individuals are responsible for keeping alive this legacy of service and spiritual enrichment.

About Lalbaugcha Raja dialysis centre

Salvi also talked about how the idea of establishing a Ganpati idol came to be in 1932 and it came to fruition in just two years. He said that many Koli businesspeople, women, and ordinary citizens established Lalbaugcha Raja in 1934. Later on, people started flocking in large numbers to the temple. Talking about its dialysis center, Salvi said that there are 24 machines that have been running for the past 12 years. It has been receiving support from the Reliance Foundation and spends nearly four crores annually. They support many hospitals like JJ Hospital among others in conducting small surgeries.